Sioux Falls man reflects on 9/11 Pentagon attack

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — Brent Hoffman was like a lot of American adults at 9 a.m. eastern time on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.

He was called into his work space’s break room to watch the baffling live footage of the World Trade Center twin towers in New York City. One airplane had already flown into a tower, which puzzled them. Then came another, which horrified them.

Forty minutes later, Hoffman was living the nightmare up close, as a third plane came within 200 yards of hitting him.

“Even as I describe it, to me, it all feels so surreal, so different, as if it were another life entirely,” said Brent Hoffman, now the a South Dakota state senator from District 9, representing Sioux Falls and Harford.

“Yet, a lot of other times, it feels like I remember it was last week. A lot of life is like that. I feel blessed to have survived it.”

Over 3,000 Americans died on that fateful day — from New York City, to a field in Pennsylvania, to The Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Hoffman, a nuclear weapons officer, was eerily close to being one of them while working in the Air Force wing of The Pentagon.

Still watching images from New York in awe, he heard a thunderous boom and felt a “near-supersonic impact.”

“It felt, really, like an earthquake, like a bomb had gone off,” Hoffman said. “In fact, some people initially said, ‘Oh, my God, it’s a truck bomb.’ It was very chaotic.”

His group at first stayed in place, but eventually exited the building cautiously “through smoke-filled hallways.”

“When something like that happens, you just immediately go pale, get sweaty, and it’s a very scary feeling,” said Hoffman. “It just ended up kind of a zombie-like chaotic walk out of the building and into a massive parking lot.

Once outside, set against a bright blue sky, they saw the roof of the Army wing of the Pentagon bursting in flames, and got word that a commercial jet flying at 500 miles per hour — propelled by 9,000 gallons of jet fuel — had bored through three layers of limestone, steel, and concrete, killing 184 people in the Army wing.

And that the point of impact was just 600 feet from where Hoffman’s group had been when the plane hit the building.

“Ironically, we had just undergone a multi-billion dollar renovation in the previous years,” Hoffman said. “That particular wing of The Pentagon that was hit was largely unoccupied. Any given day, about 20,000 people are working in The Pentagon. So, you would guess that on five wedges, there’d be, what — three or four thousand people in each one? But there were maybe three or four hundred people in that area that was hit. So, that’s why, although horrific, the loss of life was not as catastrophic.”

That didn’t mean those like Hoffman who survived weren’t shocked and scared for their lives.

“You start to think about your family — anyone does — and you start to think about the people you love,” Hoffman said. “Cell phones weren’t working very well. Signals were not going through. Systems were overwhelmed. So it was actually a lot tougher on my wife at the time.”

Hoffman’s wife Mary Jo was at home with their 10-month-old son, Silas. For three hours, she knew a plane had crashed and set off a rancid fire through the building her husband worked, and she had no communication with him or anyone who would know if he was alive.

Hoffman’s father had assured Mary Jo that Hoffman was not in the building, “but frankly, he just made that up because he was trying to comfort her,” Hoffman said.

Eventually, Hoffman walked about a mile from the scene and caught a taxi ride home. When he arrived, a long hug and a lot of crying ensued.

”It was just overwhelming with emotions and a lot of tears,” Hoffman said. “You know, just very thankful to be alive, and to know someone that you love very much is there and is very concerned for you. It’s difficult, honestly, to put into words.”

The very next day, Hoffman received a call from the White House’s military office, which offered him a job to become commander of President George Bush’s Emergency Operations Center. He initially accepted.

Meanwhile, The Pentagon roof kept burning for over a week. It was two weeks before 90 percent of the personnel, including Hoffman, was allowed back. He remembers that day vividly, as well.

“We spent most of that day talking amongst ourselves, talking about how thankful we were to be alive,” Hoffman said, “and thankful for our co-workers and our friends and families, and starting to move forward with plans about how we were going bring some retribution.”

Over the next several months, Hoffman waited through the glacial bureaucratic process of clearing his paperwork for the role he had accepted in The White House. During that time, he and Mary Jo, knowing a second child was on the way, starting talking about how perhaps it was time for Hoffman to “do something else for a living.”

The attack — along with growing concerns of the safety of living in the Washington, D.C., area during the “D.C. sniper” era — helped nudge Hoffman to turn down The White House offer, and retire from the Air Force two years later in 2003.

A couple years after that, the family moved to the Sioux City area, where Hoffman was born and had family. Around that time, Mary Jo started battling lung cancer, which took her life in 2009. Hoffman decided to then move the family to “glorious South Dakota” for a “fresh start.” The Rushmore State was always his favorite of the several the Air Force had taken him. His time at Ellsworth Air Force base near Rapid City convinced him of that.

Hoffman raised his kids first in a farmhouse near Humboldt — which he still owns — then moved to Hartford and eventually Sioux Falls. Son Silas is now a Marine, something that makes Hoffman infinitely proud.

In his 20 years since retiring from the Air Force and leaving The Pentagon, Hoffman has worked in real estate and as a writer. He published an autobiography about Mary Jo’s life, and for a time had a weekly column in the Sioux City newspaper. He still writes columns as a freelancer, and recently decided to write one about 9/11.

Hoffman did so partly because he feels like the coverage and recognition of the event has dwindled over the years, except on milestone occasions, like the 10th and 20th anniversaries.

“The days of media interviews and community club presentations about 9/11 have faded into the past like a long-forgotten photograph in a dusty album,” Hoffman wrote to start his column.

“It wasn’t always this way. There was a time people wanted to know about my experience of surviving the attack on the Pentagon. ‘Where were you,’ they’d ask, and then share their own story, of where they were when they heard the news, of how it changed their life. Those days have faded over time, as all memories do… yet I’m going to tell you my story anyway.”

In telling his story to Dakota News Now, Hoffman said not all memories of the times around 9/11 are tragic. Now a state senator, Hoffman wishes politicians and all Americans can once again unite the way they did after 9/11. One way is to remember what the tragedy felt like, no matter who you were.

“My story may be unique or different, but the truth is, everyone over a certain age has a story,” Hoffman said. “Every person over about 30 can tell you where they were, who they were with, and what they were thinking when that happened. It is that kind of event, and I’d just like people to remember that every moment we have is precious. Life goes fast. Make the most of it.”

For Hoffman, the Sept. 11, 2001 attack didn’t end his life, but it certainly changed it.

“It was just a very traumatic, emotional time for my family, my friends,” Hoffman said. “I’d like to think everybody’s life goes through hills and valleys of some kind. Trials and tribulations. Successes. And, in this case, God has used it to shape me, to develop my character, and to remember what is important — faith, family, relationships, and trying to make a difference in my community, which I still try to do today.

“That (9/11) was part of what inspired me to do that.”

