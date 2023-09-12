Avera Medical Minute
South Dakota’s first mini-pitch opens in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation completed $180,000 in improvements to Nusier Salem Field at Terrace Park.

City officials and community leaders celebrated the public-private partnership that brought a new mini-pitch soccer system to a central Sioux Falls neighborhood with an opening ceremony.

Mini-pitch is a fast-paced version of soccer with four players and a goalie. It’s easy to play pick-up soccer to continue to support the growth of soccer in Sioux Falls. Parks and Recreation converted two tennis courts on the north end of Terrace Park into side-by-side mini-pitches, which are hard-surfaced and small, with barriers on the side to prevent the ball from leaving the playing field. There are also lights around the new addition. The mini-pitch system is located at 1099 North Menlo Avenue and is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Dakota Soccer Alliance, Neighborhood Soccer, and Kick It Forward worked with the City of Sioux Falls to create experiences for recreation in the city. The project reflects the community’s desire for a safe and connected park and creates a true community gathering space to grow the sport of soccer.

Neighborhood soccer players came out to kick a goal against Mayor Paul TenHaken and enjoyed free play following the speakers.

