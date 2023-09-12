Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Standout senior at Waverly South Shore High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Emily Heuer is an outstanding student at Waverly South Shore High School, who has a passion for her community and loves her school.

“I like the smaller schools, everyone knows each other. Everyone has their own little groups. Everyone talks to everybody and just being in different classes with other students even if they aren’t in your grade level. It’s pretty cool to visiting with everyone and being in such a small, small school,” said Heuer.

Within her school, she takes an active role in both academics and athletics, being involved in volleyball, basketball, student council, chorus, band, and much more.

Emily takes a lot of pride and and being a role model, which in a lot of ways, we’ve lost a little bit over the years. But Emily takes a lot of pride in that and doing the best she can to show others that that’s important,” said Abby Kwasniewski, the guidance counselor at Waverly South Shore High School.

Emily will be attending Lake Area Tech next year to focus on physical therapy, and there is no doubt in her teachers’ minds that she will thrive.

“When Emily sets a goal for herself, she will do anything to achieve that goal,” said Kwasniewski.

As Emily looks towards the future, she knows how big of a role her teachers and fellow students have had in her successful high school career, and how hard of a goodbye it will be.

“Teachers play a big role and this is definitely going to be hard, knowing that I’m not going to see people in the same hallways every day,” said Heuer.

