Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Chamberlain

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Chamberlain, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the city’s municipal airport, one of the first terminals to receive a federal grant.

The city broke ground on the facility back in April.

The terminal will increase access for all users, including pheasant hunting outfitters, a key driver of economic impact in the area.

“We know that a community this size can take those dollars, those resources and use it to really shift and benefit the trajectory of the airport or the community as a whole. And that’s part of why I am out here. I’m trying to send a message that a project doesn’t have to be in the billions and a population doesn’t have to be in the millions in order to matter,” said Buttigieg.

Tuesday, Buttigieg is set to travel to the city of Salem to hear concerns of trucker safety before highlighting investments being made improve I-90.

