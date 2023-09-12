Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Chamberlain

Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In Chamberlain, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured the city’s municipal airport, one of the first terminals to receive a federal grant.

The city broke ground on the facility back in April.

The terminal will increase access for all users, including pheasant hunting outfitters, a key driver of economic impact in the area.

“We know that a community this size can take those dollars, those resources and use it to really shift and benefit the trajectory of the airport or the community as a whole. And that’s part of why I am out here. I’m trying to send a message that a project doesn’t have to be in the billions and a population doesn’t have to be in the millions in order to matter,” said Buttigieg.

Tuesday, Buttigieg is set to travel to the city of Salem to hear concerns of trucker safety before highlighting investments being made improve I-90.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash
The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes

Latest News

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission met in Fort Pierre Monday morning for a hearing...
SD PUC denies Summit Carbon Solutions CO2 pipeline
Pettigrew Heights Meeting Sioux Falls
Avera Medical Minute: Doctors use innovative approach to help atrial fibrillation patient
Sanford USD Medical Center verified as level 1 trauma center
Sanford USD Medical Center verified as level 1 trauma center