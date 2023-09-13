911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Audio from a 911 call made by a Sioux Falls Denny’s employee after an alleged discrimination incident involving two men of color in August has been released.

Cross-country truck drivers Damon Whitfield and Hector Madera said staff refused to wait on them at the restaurant.

In the 911 call, the caller claims the men were “unruly” and “very confrontational.” That caller then goes on to say the two were harassing the staff and following them around.

Video of the incident shows a different perspective, with both men sitting in a calm manner at a table. After speaking with the two, an officer is heard apologizing, saying “I’m sorry that happened to you.”

Both men have retained legal counsel following the incident.

