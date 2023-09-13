Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s

911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Audio from a 911 call made by a Sioux Falls Denny’s employee after an alleged discrimination incident involving two men of color in August has been released.

Cross-country truck drivers Damon Whitfield and Hector Madera said staff refused to wait on them at the restaurant.

In the 911 call, the caller claims the men were “unruly” and “very confrontational.” That caller then goes on to say the two were harassing the staff and following them around.

Video of the incident shows a different perspective, with both men sitting in a calm manner at a table. After speaking with the two, an officer is heard apologizing, saying “I’m sorry that happened to you.”

Both men have retained legal counsel following the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
A school bus rolled over near Palmyra, Nebraska, September 12, 2023.
9 children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

Latest News

Wellness Wednesday: The Sauna Haus
Wellness Wednesday: The Sauna Haus
Wellness Wednesday: The Sauna Haus
Wellness Wednesday: The Sauna Haus
Sioux Falls looks forward to fall projects and programs
911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s
911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s