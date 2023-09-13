Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later

PHOTOS - A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a decades-old picture. Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he’s posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father’s flight.

Flowers says it was his dream to fly with his dad, and the timing was perfect.

Flowers started his career just as his father, also named Ruben Flowers, was nearing retirement as a captain.

Thanks to a brief overlap, father and son were able to fly together and recreate that photo on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska to Chicago in the spring.

The elder Flowers says seeing his son next to him for his last landing was a dream come true.

Also on board that retirement flight were Ruben Sr.’s brother and his cousin, who work for Southwest as well.

Flowers says there are seven pilots total in the family.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
A school bus rolled over near Palmyra, Nebraska, September 12, 2023.
9 children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

Latest News

This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
September is Sepsis Awareness Month. It's a time to bring awareness to this life threatening...
September is Sepsis Awareness Month
Dr. Abi Polzin, from the Sanford Emergency Department, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday...
September is Sepsis Awareness Month
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes question from reporters after a closed-door...
Tech titans are giving senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum