Anthrax found in Ziebach County cattle herd

Cattle
Cattle(WDAM)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in 2023, Anthrax has been confirmed in a beef herd in Ziebach County.

According to South Dakota State Veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson, several cattle were found dead in a herd of 150 pairs. The herd is unvaccinated.

Samples were used to confirm the presence of anthrax. The Animal Industry Board has quarantined the affected herd.

Anthrax causes the rapid loss of animals in a short time. Animals are often found dead before the disease can be detected. Spores survive indefinitely in soil, which can be exposed to animal through weather events such as floods, drought and winds.

“Preventative actions by herd owners are so important for herd health, especially in the summer months,” according to Thompson. “Establish a working relationship with your local veterinarian, check your cattle frequently, and investigate any suspicious deaths on pasture. Preventative measures such as vaccination are available.”

The Animal Industry Board advises that if Anthrax is suspected, contact a local veterinarian and do not move the carcasses until a diagnoses is made. The Animal Industry Board can also be contacted at 605-773-3321.

