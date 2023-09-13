Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘The Brady Bunch’ house sells for $3.2 million

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million...
The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “The Brady Bunch” house just sold for over $3 million.

Believe it or not, that was far below the asking price.

The home, famous for its exterior featured on “The Brady Bunch,” recently sold for $3.2 million – nearly 42% below asking. It was listed in May for $5.5 million.

That’s not even how much HGTV paid for the property in 2018, before investing thousands in it for a complete remodel.

According to the Zillow listing, the home was meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the 1970s sitcom. It even features Greg’s remodeled attic space.

The listing says it’s believed to be the second most photographed home in the U.S. behind the White House.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
A school bus rolled over near Palmyra, Nebraska, September 12, 2023.
9 children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

Latest News

The manhunt is over in Pennsylvania with escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante. CNN, KYW, PA STATE...
Manhunt over: Pennsylvania fugitive captured alive on day 14
A spike in gas prices pushed up inflation in August.
Sharply higher gas prices pushed up inflation in August, yet underlying price measures cooled
The fast-food chain hopes to add mobile thru lanes to more locations in 2024.
Chick-fil-A launches express drive-thru lane for mobile orders only
Fatal crash generic
Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash