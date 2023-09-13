Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Buttigieg talks roads and safety with truck drivers in Salem

Buttigieg talks roads and safety with truck drivers in Salem
Buttigieg talks roads and safety with truck drivers in Salem(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited Salem on Tuesday to talk with truck drivers about ongoing improvements in the industry.

Buttigieg wished those in attendance a happy Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

“My basic to the American people is if you enjoy the food you ate for breakfast, the clothes you’re wearing right now, or whatever device you’re using to watch these words being spoken, you have truck drivers to thank for that gift,” said Buttigieg.

During his speech, Buttigieg addressed a letter he had received about the urgent need for more and better truck parking, and celebrated projects that expand truck parking.

Improving things like roads and truck parking not only helps drivers, but every one at home as it will strengthen supply chains.

Truck drivers said the changes help their equipment and their safety.

“There’s a lot of benefits to it. a tire wear, damage to trucks. you know with better roads it would decrease you would have better DOT inspections. and you know things like that. we got to do everyday,” said truck driver James Baublitz.

Buttigieg also spoke on I-90, and how the South Dakota Department of Transportation was granted $61.6 million to restore 28 miles of the roadway in 2021.

Secretary Buttigieg also stopped by Dakota News Now to discuss infrastructure projects in South Dakota and what could be on the horizon. That conversation will be featured on Matters of the State at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes

Latest News

The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Usa Ambassador Interview
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged with federal civil rights violations in Tyre Nichols beating death