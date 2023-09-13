First Interstate Bank employees volunteer at local non-profits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Employees from First Interstate Bank took the day off from official business on Wednesday to help out in and around the communities they serve.

Wednesday was the bank’s sixth annual Volunteer Day, where the entire company sets the day aside to help out non-profits.

In Sioux Falls, nine different organizations were on the receiving end of the employees’ help. Some of the volunteer work included helping with the construction of tiny homes for the Veterans Community Project, removing diseased trees and planting new ones at McCrossan Boys Ranch, and serving meals at The Banquet.

At Feeding South Dakota, volunteers packed mobile food distribution boxes.

“We have been preparing for this since about June, getting together, you know, various activities,” said First International employee Angie May. “Reaching out to make sure, you know, they’re willing for us to come. They can apply for mini-grants for $500, something to pay for some of the costs today. So it’s a lot of planning.”

3,900 employees assisted with more than 400 separate service projects across the bank’s 14-state footprint on Wednesday.

