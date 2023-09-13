Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

First Interstate Bank employees volunteer at local non-profits

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Employees from First Interstate Bank took the day off from official business on Wednesday to help out in and around the communities they serve.

Wednesday was the bank’s sixth annual Volunteer Day, where the entire company sets the day aside to help out non-profits.

In Sioux Falls, nine different organizations were on the receiving end of the employees’ help. Some of the volunteer work included helping with the construction of tiny homes for the Veterans Community Project, removing diseased trees and planting new ones at McCrossan Boys Ranch, and serving meals at The Banquet.

At Feeding South Dakota, volunteers packed mobile food distribution boxes.

“We have been preparing for this since about June, getting together, you know, various activities,” said First International employee Angie May. “Reaching out to make sure, you know, they’re willing for us to come. They can apply for mini-grants for $500, something to pay for some of the costs today. So it’s a lot of planning.”

3,900 employees assisted with more than 400 separate service projects across the bank’s 14-state footprint on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
A school bus rolled over near Palmyra, Nebraska, September 12, 2023.
9 children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

Latest News

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa.
Dakota News Now at 6:30
First Interstate Bank employees volunteer at local non-profits
Wednesday's Forecast with the First Alert Weather Team
First Latino Festival to be held in Sioux Falls on Sunday
First Latino Festival to be held in Sioux Falls on Sunday