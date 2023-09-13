First Latino Festival to be held in Sioux Falls on Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Inaugural Latino Festival will be held Sunday, September 17th from 1-5 p.m. at the Levitt at the Falls.

The free event is a celebration of Latino culture and heritage. The agenda is jam-packed with activities for all ages. It kicks off with a parade before live music takes over the stage at the Levitt.

Ivonne Bellew joined us in studio to talk more about the festival. You can learn more on the event page.

Sioux Falls Latino Festival happening Sunday, Sept. 17th (none)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.