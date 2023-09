First responders, family, friends show support for fallen firefighter Josh Kogel

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Cavour firefighter was laid to rest earlier today.

Family, friends, and fellow first responders joined together to remember the life of Josh Kogel.

Kogel lost his life while battling a fire in Huron on September 4th.

He had served the community for over 20 years as a firefighter and later as chief.

