Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lyman, Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing a 2013 Polaris Razor that was inoperable.  There was a 30-year-old male driver in the 925cc and a 30-year-old male passenger in the 925cc.  There was a 35-year-old male in the driver’s seat of the Razor and a 26-year-old male in the passenger seat of the Razor.

The 925cc and the Razor it was towing came around a left curve.  The Razor left the roadway to the right,  struck a tree, then rolled over down an embankment coming to rest on the passenger side of the Razor.

The driver of the 2021 Polaris 925cc, 30-year-old Tyler Hill, was not injured.

The passenger of the 2021 Polaris 925cc, 30-year-old Trevor McKiney, was not injured. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the 2013 Polaris Razor, 35-year-old Terry Hill, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet

The passenger of the 2013 Polaris Razor, 26-year-old Nathaniel Hill, was taken to Monument Health Rapid City with serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
A school bus rolled over near Palmyra, Nebraska, September 12, 2023.
9 children, 2 drivers taken to hospital in Nebraska school bus crash

Latest News

Motorcycle Crash generic
Wisconsin man identified as Kimball motorcycle crash victim
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)
SD lawmakers weigh in on Biden impeachment inquiry
September is Sepsis Awareness Month. It's a time to bring awareness to this life threatening...
September is Sepsis Awareness Month
Dr. Abi Polzin, from the Sanford Emergency Department, joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday...
September is Sepsis Awareness Month