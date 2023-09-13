Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Lyman, Nebraska man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a crash three miles south of Cheyenne Crossing.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2021 Polaris 925cc was towing a 2013 Polaris Razor that was inoperable. There was a 30-year-old male driver in the 925cc and a 30-year-old male passenger in the 925cc. There was a 35-year-old male in the driver’s seat of the Razor and a 26-year-old male in the passenger seat of the Razor.

The 925cc and the Razor it was towing came around a left curve. The Razor left the roadway to the right, struck a tree, then rolled over down an embankment coming to rest on the passenger side of the Razor.

The driver of the 2021 Polaris 925cc, 30-year-old Tyler Hill, was not injured.

The passenger of the 2021 Polaris 925cc, 30-year-old Trevor McKiney, was not injured. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the 2013 Polaris Razor, 35-year-old Terry Hill, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet

The passenger of the 2013 Polaris Razor, 26-year-old Nathaniel Hill, was taken to Monument Health Rapid City with serious non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing a helmet.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

