Nice Weather Continues

Rain by Thursday, Friday
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see a little bit of cloud cover, especially early on, for our Wednesday. But we should see the clouds break and high temperatures in the 70s and 80s around the region. The wind will stay light today, too. Tonight, we’ll drop back down into the 50s for lows. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs back in the low 80s.

We’re tracking a chance for some rain to return throughout the day Thursday from west to east. That chance of rain will continue Thursday night into Friday, especially south and east of Sioux Falls. Showers will be gone by Friday. We should be in the mid 70s by Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs right around 80. Looking ahead to next week, the mainly dry weather will continue. It looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

