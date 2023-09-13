Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman led by Taten Mauney dominating Boys City golf after round two at Elmwood

Mauney shoots 68 and Knights lead by 59 strokes after 36 holes
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney started the second round of the Boys City Golf tournament at Elmwood GC with the lead and after shooting a 4-under 68 Tuesday he now has a 6-shot edge over several teammates. At one point in the day OG had the top 7 scores and it finished up at 5. They have a 59-shot lead after 2 rounds.

(TEAM)

O’Gorman 579, Lincoln 638, Jefferson 665, Washington 713, Roosevelt 715

(INDIVIDUAL)

140-Taten Mauney (OG) 146-Jayden Antonen (OG) 147-Liam Sarmiento (OG) 151-Nolan Cinco (OG)

