O’Gorman led by Taten Mauney dominating Boys City golf after round two at Elmwood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Taten Mauney started the second round of the Boys City Golf tournament at Elmwood GC with the lead and after shooting a 4-under 68 Tuesday he now has a 6-shot edge over several teammates. At one point in the day OG had the top 7 scores and it finished up at 5. They have a 59-shot lead after 2 rounds.

(TEAM)

O’Gorman 579, Lincoln 638, Jefferson 665, Washington 713, Roosevelt 715

(INDIVIDUAL)

140-Taten Mauney (OG) 146-Jayden Antonen (OG) 147-Liam Sarmiento (OG) 151-Nolan Cinco (OG)

