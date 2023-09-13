Avera Medical Minute
Ramp closures announced for I-29 at 41st Street

41st Street double diamond intersection
41st Street double diamond intersection(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of the ongoing diverging diamond interchange construction, ramp closures for I-29 at 41st Street in Sioux Falls are planned for Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, the southbound off-ramp will temporarily close at 6:00 a.m. and reopen in the afternoon.

The northbound on-ramp is scheduled to reopen Thursday afternoon after being closed for grading and paving work.

On Friday, the northbound off-ramp will close until Wednesday, November 1. Detours will guide motorists to the 26th Street exit via Marion Road and Louise Avenue.

SDDOT is encouraging motorists to find alternate routes during peak travel times and to be prepared for delays.

Additional details can be found at 41stDDI.com.

