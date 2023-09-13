SD lawmakers weigh in on Biden impeachment inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden due to allegations of corruption. Now, South Dakota lawmakers are weighing in on the move from fellow Republicans.

The allegations come after an investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Representative Dusty Johnson said he believes the impeachment inquiry is justified.

Conducting oversight is a key constitutional responsibility of Congress. Given the unsettling information uncovered about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, it’s important that Congress dig deeper to determine whether or not the President has been involved. That's why an… — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) September 12, 2023

Governor Kristi Noem believes the American people deserve answers as to how involved the President was in his son’s business.

The American people deserve to know the truth behind Joe Biden and his family’s corrupt business dealings.



I am certain that @Jim_Jordan, @JamesComer, and @RepJasonSmith will bring the facts to light. — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) September 12, 2023

Senator John Thune and Senator Mike Rounds have yet to comment on the impeachment inquiry.

The White House claims there is not enough evidence to support an impeachment inquiry.

