SD lawmakers weigh in on Biden impeachment inquiry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he will launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden due to allegations of corruption. Now, South Dakota lawmakers are weighing in on the move from fellow Republicans.
The allegations come after an investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.
Representative Dusty Johnson said he believes the impeachment inquiry is justified.
Governor Kristi Noem believes the American people deserve answers as to how involved the President was in his son’s business.
Senator John Thune and Senator Mike Rounds have yet to comment on the impeachment inquiry.
The White House claims there is not enough evidence to support an impeachment inquiry.
