Sioux Falls looks forward to fall projects and programs

Courtesy of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation
Courtesy of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is expanding existing programs and creating new recreational opportunities this fall.

At the One Sioux Falls media briefing Wednesday, Recreation Program Coordinator Eric Saathoff looked back on the city’s successful summer. Saathoff said all pools were fully staffed, compared to many other communities across the state that are struggling to find lifeguards and employees.

At the year-round Midco Aquatic Center, however, Saathoff said they are always looking for swim instructors and lifeguards.

Saathoff said the city’s leagues, like sand volleyball and kickball, also did well this summer.

September marks the beginning of the fall season for the Parks and Recreation programs.

A new feature that is already open to the public includes a new mini-pitch field at Terrace Park.

Several groundbreakings are also planned for this fall. On September 21 at 4:30 p.m., the groundbreaking ceremony for the Barb Iverson Skate Plaza at Nelson Park will take place. Just a few days later on September 25, the next phase of the River Greenway will break ground at 4:30 p.m.

On October 16, the Jacobson Plaza groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m.

The City has numerous recreational programs planned for the fall. Overall, 87 programs are scheduled in the months of September, October and November. This results in over 320 total opportunities for organized recreation in the city this fall.

A few new recreational opportunities coming for the community will include a Turkey Trail Run 5k on November 12. Participants will have the chance to win a turkey at the event just in time for Thanksgiving Day.

Haunted Trail & Paint on October 17 is another new opportunity for residents. In the spirit of Halloween, participants will explore trails at Great Bear Recreation Park in search of a pumpkin they can then decorate.

The Senior Recreation Trail Tour program will be expanding this year. Those with limited mobility are now able to utilize golf carts to explore Sioux Falls recreational trails in October as well as September.

View the full list of fall activities and programs in Sioux Falls here.

