Top-Ranked Harrisburg wins and #1 Tea Area in Class A falls to Aberdeen in Girls Soccer

Tigers roll and O’Gorman and Aberdeen wins at Tea in Girls Soccer
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS and TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked Harrisburg girls soccer team played like it Tuesday night at The Mac and they jumped out early and went on to beat O’Gorman 6-0. Hailee Christensen scored what proved to be the game winner and Regina Stoeser and Ella Walton scored 20 seconds apart in the first half to put the game away for the Tigers.

And at Tea, Aberdeen got to quick goals from Kailyn Poppen to grab an early lead and the Golden Eagles went on the beat the top team in Class A 4-2.

In boys soccer, #1AA Lincoln beat Brookings 5-0.

