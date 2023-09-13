Washington and SF Christian Girls Volleyball teams get sweeps Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors took a quick 11-2 lead in the opening set behind the overall play of setter Macie Malchow (over 2,000 career assists) and power hitting of Nyariek Kur, Cate Legel, Carlie Beckstrand and Kaelyn Snoozy and went on to dominate the match 25-10, 25-9, 25-22. The 3rd-ranked Warriors in Class AA are now 4-1.

And in Class A, Darci Wassenar’s SF Christian Warriors let Taylor Byl and Sidney Oostra do the heavy lifting against Vermillion as each had 11 kills to lead the team in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 to improve to 13-1.

