Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington and SF Christian Girls Volleyball teams get sweeps Tuesday night

Warriors and Chargers are 3-0 winners
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Washington Warriors took a quick 11-2 lead in the opening set behind the overall play of setter Macie Malchow (over 2,000 career assists) and power hitting of Nyariek Kur, Cate Legel, Carlie Beckstrand and Kaelyn Snoozy and went on to dominate the match 25-10, 25-9, 25-22. The 3rd-ranked Warriors in Class AA are now 4-1.

And in Class A, Darci Wassenar’s SF Christian Warriors let Taylor Byl and Sidney Oostra do the heavy lifting against Vermillion as each had 11 kills to lead the team in a 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 to improve to 13-1.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now
The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
Teen killed in Stanley County UTV crash
On a beautiful day like it was on Sunday, you might expect people to be out on the lake. In...
Living next to a ‘swamp’: algae and weeds plaguing Fulda lakes

Latest News

Harrisburg and Aberdeen get wins win girls soccer Tuesday
Top-Ranked Harrisburg wins and #1 Tea Area in Class A falls to Aberdeen in Girls Soccer
O'Gorman led by Taten Mauney is dominated after 2nd round of Boys City Golf Tournament
O’Gorman led by Taten Mauney dominating Boys City golf after round two at Elmwood
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 12th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, September 12th
Washington and SF Christian gets sweeps in volleyball Tuesday night
Volleyball highlights from Washington and SF Christian wins Tuesday