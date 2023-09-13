Wisconsin man identified as Kimball motorcycle crash victim

BRULE COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Hartland, Wisconsin man has been identified as the person who died Saturday evening in a single motorcycle crash two miles west of Kimball.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2019 Harley Davidson FLHTK pulling a trailer was traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker 282. The tire on the Harley Davidson FLHTK motorcycle went flat, causing the motorcycle and trailer to fishtail. The motorcycle and trailer rolled several times.

The driver, 69-year-old Dewey Hemba, was taken by Kimball ambulance to the Sanford Chamberlain Hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arriving.

He was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.