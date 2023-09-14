Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Steven Hanson of Sinai was killed after his pistol inadvertently fired and struck him.

Brookings Radio reported that Hanson had been target shooting with a pistol sometime between noon and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

While walking back from the target, Hanson crossed a cattle panel fence and that’s when his pistol accidentally fired.

Crews arrived at the scene on 217th Street near 457th Avenue and attempted life-saving measures, but they were not successful.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sinai Fire Department, Volga Fire Department and Brookings Ambulance also responded.

