Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Steven Hanson of Sinai was killed after his pistol inadvertently fired and struck him.

Brookings Radio reported that Hanson had been target shooting with a pistol sometime between noon and 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

While walking back from the target, Hanson crossed a cattle panel fence and that’s when his pistol accidentally fired.

Crews arrived at the scene on 217th Street near 457th Avenue and attempted life-saving measures, but they were not successful.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sinai Fire Department, Volga Fire Department and Brookings Ambulance also responded.

