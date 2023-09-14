Avera Medical Minute
Champions Tour superstar Bernhard Langer will keep playing as long as he’s healthy

Ageless Langer (66) keeps winning on Champions Tour
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s Sanford International Week and a chance to see some of the stars of the game up close at Minnehaha Country Club.

We’ve already had some great champions, including Steve Stricker twice. Maybe this will be Bernhard Langer’s year.

He is simply amazing, just like the energizer bunny he just keeps going and going, winning and winner. He’s the all-time victory leader on the Champions Tour, surpassing Hale Irwin with 46.

And as long as he can keep competing he’ll keep on playing with these 50 year old rookies who keep joining the tour and making it more challenging for the veterans.

Bernhard Langer, Champions Tour says, “I don’t know how long I’ll keep doing it. I always said as long as I feel healthy enough to do it and at a level that I enjoy. So if I have some success and enjoyment and I’m healthy enough to do it I will probably continue doing it. The big enjoyment is still performing under pressure and to have the adrenaline flowing thru the body and giving the people something to sheer for because golf is a very difficult game. And if you can master it every once in awhile and pull off shots that they can only dream about, it’s pretty neat.”

I asked if he’s changed his strategy now that he’s gotten older. He said no, just keep doing everything well. Good advice from someone who’s won 122 times as a professional around the world. He’s grateful for the career he’s had and enjoys playing in places like Sioux Falls where the Tournament is a big-time event.

