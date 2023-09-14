Future uncertain for Oldham-Ramona-Rutland after voters reject new school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) — It’s a growing trend of shrinking that continues for small rural communities across South Dakota — school districts needing to consolidate with nearby towns as populations dwindle.

In some cases, that can lead to bad blood between towns who have residents who never wanted a merger in the first place. That kind of blood might be flowing as Oldham-Ramona-Rutland tries to stop from disbanding within the next five years, just two months after it officially came together.

It all revolves around a possible, nearly $30 million school for the new district that may never get built.

In May of 2022, voters approved of a merger between Oldham-Ramona and Rutland school districts, combining for one district of 308 students, which would help raise the amount of money the state would give the district to pay teachers. In turn, the school’s new district superintendent, Dawn Hoeke, feels that would only enhance the quality of education students in the district receive.

The consolidation officially took effect this past July 1.

Some top educators, including Hoeke and nine-year school board president Lance Hageman, were hoping voters on Tuesday would approve of an $18.8 million bond issue that would help pay for a new $29.8 million K-12 school for the new district, which would be located at U.S. Highway 81 and 233rd St. — close to the geographic center of the three communities. (The other $11 million coming from out-of-capital outlay certificates).

Instead, the bond issue failed, 305 to 277. That’s 28 votes out of 582. For the bond to go through, 60 percent of residents would have had to have voted “yes.” Only 47 percent did, and only 57 percent of registered voters even cast ballots.

“I was disappointed and surprised,” Hoeke said of both the result and the turnout. “To me, it’s a no-brainer, as far as what route we should take when we’re talking about what’s best for the kids in this district.”

Currently, students are split into the two former districts’ schools in Ramona and Rutland, both over 100-year-old buildings. A new facility would be safer, Hoeke said, and would’ve put students, teachers, and faculty under one roof, with all of the new technologies of 21st Century education at their fingertips.

“If your teachers can collaborate, they’re better teachers, and we all know the number one factor for students’ success are our teachers,” Hoeke said.

Another factor that drove the proposal for a new school was to have a one-stop-shop for classes and activities, instead of attending classes all day in on building, then driving up 20 minutes both ways to the other school for an after-school sport or activity.

“The transportation from place-to-place, where the kids aren’t getting home early enough, that takes out of their family time,” Hageman said.

The board still has until March to pass a bond issue or another funding strategy before their purchase agreement for the school’s proposed site becomes null and void. Hageman would not say if the school board will try to push for another vote for the new school before then. Had yesterday’s bond vote passed, that opt-out for the district would have lasted two years, but can now last up to five years.

If there is no new facility to build, the district would designate one of those two 100 year-old K-12 buildings as a K-5 and the other as a grade 6-12 facility, which Hageman said would be costly, considering both old buildings’ wirings would need to be updated to fit today’s educational technology.

But Hageman talked as if that would be mere patchwork, kicking the proverbial can down a dead-end road.

“The district itself, running the way it is, probably will not last more than five years with the funding that we have and the school buildings we have,” said Hageman, who grew up going to school in Ramona, attended Ramona High, graduating a year before the merger of Oldham and Ramona in 1990. He then sent three kids through the Oldham-Ramona district.

“The next step, if nothing gets done is to see how far we can go and dissolve, and that’s where the state comes in and draws lines on who goes where.”

If it was up to local farmer Leroy Erickson — an Oldham High graduate who like Hageman has lived on a multi-generational family farm in the area his whole life — the district can’t dissolve soon enough.

“Close it down,” Erickson told Dakota News Now in an exclusive interview on Wednesday. “Finish this year and close it down.”

Erickson said the bond issue’s burden on taxpayers is too high — $1.03 for every $1,000 of valuation. Large landowners like him would be hit the hardest.

“Why spend 30 million dollars when we don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep it open that long to pay the board off,” Erickson said. “That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Both Erickson and another large local farming landowner, Bill Wetlauffer, bought advertising space in the local Madison newspaper, encouraging a “no” vote to district residents. The two also spoke multiple times at school board meetings making their case that a new school would be too expensive and, as Wetlauffer said in a phone conversation to DNN, “would make no common sense.”

Hageman thinks those two men played a heavy role in persuading residents to vote against the bond issue. He also said Wetlauffer was inaccurate in his newspaper ad when he claimed that there would be “constant opt outs.” If the new school were built, Hageman said, opt outs would happen twice, at the most, at $500,000 per opt out. Not contstantly.

Hageman not only wishes more people would have spoken their points of view, but that both Erickson and Wettlaufer — whose land neighbors Hageman’s farm — would see things differently.

“Back in the day, when my grandpa was farming and I wasn’t alive, he was paying taxes for school kids,” Hageman said. “A dollar-three at this time of our lives, with what is going on right now, and the cost of everything, is not a big number.”

Hageman said a big misunderstanding about the impact of the new taxes — were a new high school to be built — is “not all valuations are the same. They’re completely different (as far as) if it is farm ground, or if it’s pasture ground, or if it’s slew ground. I mean, you could have a piece of land right next to each other that the valuation could drastically change. So, if you have a piece that’s not valuated as much, there won’t be quite as much taxes to pay.”

“And most of our surrounding districts around us are paying more taxes than us,” Hageman said.

Erickson simply believes the taxes would be too high and would only get higher, all for a new school he doesn’t think would last anyway. He said that even though there are 300 students in the O-R-R district, only slightly more than half of them attend class in the physical buildings in Ramona and Rutland. The rest are either Hutterite colony students or open enrollment students.

A new school would be “foolish when we got 10 schools around us that could easily absorb those 150 kids,” Erickson said. This is why he wants to see the district dissolve.

“We should have done that 30 years ago with (the Oldham-Ramona merger),” Erickson said. “That was the big mistake we made then. I couldn’t see making the same mistake again.”

Erickson graduated from Oldham High School. When Oldham and Ramona merged in 1990, Erickson had a son at Oldham High, which closed before Erickson’s son’s senior year. Instead of attending that final year at the new consolidated Oldham-Ramona school in Ramona about 12 miles away, Erickson’s son went to Arlington, about 20 miles away.

“He’ll say yet today that he wish he had done all four years in Arlington. He learned more in one year up there than he ever did those other three years in (Oldham-Ramona).”

When it comes to today’s landscape, both Erickson and Wetlauffer said there are several other districts in the area that aren’t much further away from Oldham, Ramona, or Rutland that students in the district could attend, at no extra cost to the district’s taxpayers, like him, like Volga, Madison, Brookings, DeSmet, Howard, Lake Preston, Chester, and Colman.

Especially Madison and Brookings.

“They got all kinds of other sports kids can be in,” Erickson said. “Now, Brookings is building a new school right now. They’re going to be in that school long before we even get started. Do you really think you’re going to drive 30 miles to come to (the new ORR school) when you’ve got a new school in Brookings, right in town? Doesn’t make sense.”

“I’m all for education. Don’t get me wrong. I want the best education for all of our kids. But I don’t think you can do it when you don’t even have 10 kids in a class. It just isn’t there.”

(Hoeke said that number is off, that, depending on the class, Oldham-Ramona-Rutland averages 11-20 kids per class. “Those are sizes per building — ORR as a whole has some classes that are over 26,” Hoeke texted DNN.)

Hageman and Hoeke disagreed with Erickson’s assessment of the educational quality at ORR, calling it “excellent.”

“There’s just fewer kids,” Hageman said.

And that is the one thing Hageman and fellow farmers Erickson and Wetlauffer can agree — people have been and continue to move away from these small, rural communities. That’s because the main, and almost only, industry in and around them, is agriculture. Farms are getting bigger, meaning there are fewer farmers. The small family farm is becoming a thing of the past, and families who sell or lose farms need to move elsewhere for employment.

With fewer farming opportunities, there will be fewer young farmers, and fewer children being born and living in these communities as time marches on.

Erickson and Wetlauffer said that the district should just cave to the inevitable and not throw taxpayer money at a school system that they feel will continue to lose students anyway.

Hageman will keep fighting to keep it around. If the district dissolves?

“I would be very disappointed in myself for not getting this done for the kids and the employees,” Hageman said. “I would take a lot of that on my shoulders.

“For the community as a whole, I’d be very disappointed because it seems like schools keep people around and keep people going.”

Being a lifelong farmer, he can see where Erickson are coming from. There’s just a fundamental difference on where he thinks investments should go.

“With me being here as long as I have, and growing up here, that back in the day, neighbors were neighbors, and it doesn’t seem like neighbors are neighbors anymore,” Hageman said.

