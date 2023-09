SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A free event this weekend is bringing health and safety resources to Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.

Health Connect of South Dakota Executive Director Fran Rice joined Dakota News Now to discuss the event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on September 16 at the Sioux Falls Arena.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.