Increasing Chance of Rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re starting off our Thursday with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms in northern and central South Dakota. Those will fall apart as we head through the morning. We’ll get some sunshine in here, but clouds will be increasing from west to east. We’ll have some chances for a few showers in Aberdeen and Pierre throughout the late morning and early afternoon. Showers will arrive in Sioux Falls later this evening and will linger into early Friday morning. Some isolated storms will be possible too, but the severe weather risk is looking low. Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

After a morning showers south and east of Sioux Falls on Friday, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Over the weekend, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs right around 80. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking absolutely fantastic!

Looking ahead to next week, the mainly dry weather will continue. It looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.