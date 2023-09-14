Authorities have confirmed the police officer shot in Algona, Iowa has died

UPDATE

ALGONA, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities confirmed Thursday morning that a Northern Iowa police officer has died after being shot Wednesday night.

During a news conference, Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan K. Bayens identified the officer as 33-year-old Kevin Cram of the Algona Police Department. Authorities said Cram had been working in law enforcement for ten years.

Algona, IA Police Officer Kevin Cram (Algona Iowa Police Department Facebook page)

The man accused of the fatal shooting, 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona has been charged with first-degree murder.

Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, just before midnight. Ricke is accused of fatally shooting an Algona police officer on Wednesday night. He is currently in the Brown County jail in Minnesota. (Brown County Sheriff's Office)

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

PREVIOUS

ALGONA, Iowa (KCCI) - A Northern Iowa man accused of shooting a police officer Wednesday night was arrested in Minnesota.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 43-year-old Kyle Lou Ricke of Algona shot an Algona police officer around 8 p.m. last night on the 1100 block of South Minnesota Street. Authorities say Ricke fled from the Kossuth County town, sparking a Blue Alert, which is used when a suspect is on the loose and poses a threat to officers.

KCCI-TV reported that the officer’s identity and condition is unknown as of 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

Authorities have scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference in Algona, during which they are expected to release more information about the officer who was shot. This story will be updated with information from that news conference.

Ricke was found just before midnight about 100 miles north of Algona, in Leavenworth Township, rural Sleepy Eye Minnesota, and taken into custody “without incident,” according to a news release from the Brown County, Minnesota Sheriff’s Office.

Ricke is being held in the Brown County Jail.

