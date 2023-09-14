Names released in Charles Mix County fatal crash

CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Stuart, Nebraska, woman has been identified as the person who died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash eight miles southeast of Wagner.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling westbound on 299th Street west of Highway 50. The 63-year-old female driver lost control of the Trailblazer on the gravel road and the vehicle began to yaw.

The Trailblazer left the gravel road, entered the south ditch, and rolled. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The Trailblazer came to a final rest on the driver side.

The driver Jacqueline Murphy, age 63, sustained fatal injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

