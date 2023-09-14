Avera Medical Minute
Offensively, Bob Nielson’s Coyotes need better results from running game moving forward

USD needs better balance on offense when they host Lamar Saturday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Bob Nielson’s Coyotes are back home again after a shutout of St. Thomas against a potent offense from Lamar. But the defense last weekend was stout for USD. It was the first shutout in 4 years with National Defensive Player of the Week Nick Gaes leading the way with 3 sacks.

Bob wants to see better balance from the offense this week.

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “It’s an area where we need to continue to get better. We’ve played two really good rush defenses but at the same time we don’t feel good about where we’re at with our ability to rush the football and we’ve got to keep working on that to establish better balance in our offense.”

The Coyotes need to get the running game going this week to compliment the play of Aidan Bouman at QB.

