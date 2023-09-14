Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Parker Edens advances to quarterfinals of US Mid Amateur before losing to former champion

SDSU Golf Coach makes Final 8
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCARBOROUGH, NY (Dakota News Now) -Parker Edens had a great summer, winning the South Dakota Match Play title. His greatness carried over to September by making the final 64 at the US Mid Amateur at Sleepy Hollow CC in Scarborough, NY and then enough matches to advance to the quarterfinals Wednesday before losing to a former champion Stewart Hagestad who’s played in The Masters as a result.

Edens won his first match this morning 2 &1 over Jason Bataille before giving Hagestad a battle. The Newport Beach, CA native advanced to the semifinals for a fifth time in seven Mid-Amateur appearances with victories on Wednesday raising his overall match-play record to 26-4. He recently won a pair of Walker Cup matches at St. Andrews.

Thus caps an incredible run by Edens who made the cut for match play with a 69-75, tying for the final spot where he was seeded 54th out of 64 players, surviving a playoff. 16 players finished at 3 over par with room for 14 in match play. After advancing with a par, he beat Brady Shivers 5 & 3 in the round of 64, Preston Dembowiak 2 & 1 in the round of 32 and won his first match this morning in the round of 16.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)
SD lawmakers weigh in on Biden impeachment inquiry
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

Bernhard Langer will keep playing Champions Tour as long as he's healthy
Champions Tour superstar Bernhard Langer will keep playing as long as he’s healthy
SDSU football team is excited to be playing at Target Field Saturday
SDSU’s Rogers looking forward to playing at Target Field
USD's Bob Nielson wants to see more production from running game
Offensively, Bob Nielson’s Coyotes need better results from running game moving forward
September 13th Plays of the Week
September 13th Plays of the Week