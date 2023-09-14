Parker Edens advances to quarterfinals of US Mid Amateur before losing to former champion

SCARBOROUGH, NY (Dakota News Now) -Parker Edens had a great summer, winning the South Dakota Match Play title. His greatness carried over to September by making the final 64 at the US Mid Amateur at Sleepy Hollow CC in Scarborough, NY and then enough matches to advance to the quarterfinals Wednesday before losing to a former champion Stewart Hagestad who’s played in The Masters as a result.

Edens won his first match this morning 2 &1 over Jason Bataille before giving Hagestad a battle. The Newport Beach, CA native advanced to the semifinals for a fifth time in seven Mid-Amateur appearances with victories on Wednesday raising his overall match-play record to 26-4. He recently won a pair of Walker Cup matches at St. Andrews.

Thus caps an incredible run by Edens who made the cut for match play with a 69-75, tying for the final spot where he was seeded 54th out of 64 players, surviving a playoff. 16 players finished at 3 over par with room for 14 in match play. After advancing with a par, he beat Brady Shivers 5 & 3 in the round of 64, Preston Dembowiak 2 & 1 in the round of 32 and won his first match this morning in the round of 16.

