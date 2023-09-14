Avera Medical Minute
Ryan Jansa to play first Champions Tour event at Sanford International

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International will have a different local flavor this year. Tom Byrum won’t be playing, but Sioux Falls native Ryan Jansa will. It’s his first Champions Tour event playing with a sponsors exemption. And Ryan has hopes of qualifying for the senior tour next year.

So tournament officials are hoping this can be the start of something more for the 33-time South Dakota state amateur champion.

“The reason for sponsors exemption is you want to give every sponsor an opportunity to enhance his field how he thinks it’s best to enhance it,” Tournament Host Andy North said. “It might be local players, it might be celebrities, you never know how it’s going to be. To be able to get local players involved that have the dream of playing out here and give them a chance is really special.”

“We’re thrilled for him. We’re excited for him to see what he can do and pit his game against these legends of the game. But most importantly, just have some fun. Enjoy it. And I hope he does that throughout the week,” Davis Trosin, Tournament Director said.

“I’m a guy that just believes in people chasing dreams. They have an aspirational dream and a goal go out and get it,” President of Sanford Sports Steve Young said. “And Ryan is showing that he’s got what it takes to try and pursue that and he’s doing really well. He’s actually starting to play really well.”>

Tournament play starts Friday at Minnehaha CC and Jansa is excited to play in front of Ryan’s Rwodies. He and his wife Julie both will be inducted into the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame on Thursday night. So it’s quite a week for the 50-year-old.

Gates at the Minnehaha CC open up at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and play opens up around 11:00 a.m.

