Sanford International offers free admission to active military, vets and first responders

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International is honoring the nation’s heroes with free admission to this year’s tournament.

All active military members, retired veterans and first responders and a guest will receive free admission to the Sanford International on Friday, Saturday and Sunday by how presenting a military ID or first responder ID at the entrance for admission.

There will be a military outpost for guests located behind the 17th green. This is a covered hospitality area that is handicap-accessible. The South Dakota Beef Industry Council will also provide beef sandwiches for guests all three days of the tournament.

“We are proud to partner with the Sanford International and host our military, veterans and first responders,” said Sharon Haselhoff, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort General Manager. “Our company honors those who are serving or have served our country, and it’s one of our corporate values to give back in this way. It’s our way of saying thank you and honoring these heroes.”

Tickets to the Sanford International are now on sale. Patrons may purchase tickets at sanfordinternational.com.

