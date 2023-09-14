Sanford International Tournament Director looking forward to exciting weekend
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International tees off Friday at the Minnehaha County Country Club, and Sports Director Mark Ovenden was live at the course on Thursday to preview the big weekend.
Tournament Director Davis Trosin joined us to discuss how almost a year’s worth of planning is coming to fruition this weekend.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.