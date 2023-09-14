SDSU’s Rogers looking forward to playing at Target Field

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I had Jimmy Rogers on Calling All Sports Tuesday and he’s excited about the venue this Saturday when top-ranked SDSU plays Drake at Target Field.

And they will take plenty of momentum with them after that amazing win over Montana State at The Dana before a sellout crowd that made the difference in the end.

These players and coaches are sure making plenty of memories already this season as defending national champs.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “It’s just exciting to play at a different venue for one and a place that’s huge for us in recruiting. But also just Target Field and what that experience will be like. I feel like the guys will enjoy it and it will be a really cool experience for them. I’ve never played on a baseball field in my life as far as football but we’re going to embrace every bit of it and enjoy the moment while we are there and have fun competing against a good football team.”

The Jacks will not have a letdown. I asked Jimmy about that. They take each play one at a time. Drake lost to the NAIA champion Northwestern Red Raiders last Saturday.

