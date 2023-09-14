Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SDSU’s Rogers looking forward to playing at Target Field

Jackrabbits to play Drake Saturday on Twins baseball field
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -I had Jimmy Rogers on Calling All Sports Tuesday and he’s excited about the venue this Saturday when top-ranked SDSU plays Drake at Target Field.

And they will take plenty of momentum with them after that amazing win over Montana State at The Dana before a sellout crowd that made the difference in the end.

These players and coaches are sure making plenty of memories already this season as defending national champs.

SDSU Football Coach Jimmy Rogers says, “It’s just exciting to play at a different venue for one and a place that’s huge for us in recruiting. But also just Target Field and what that experience will be like. I feel like the guys will enjoy it and it will be a really cool experience for them. I’ve never played on a baseball field in my life as far as football but we’re going to embrace every bit of it and enjoy the moment while we are there and have fun competing against a good football team.”

The Jacks will not have a letdown. I asked Jimmy about that. They take each play one at a time. Drake lost to the NAIA champion Northwestern Red Raiders last Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The community’s help is wanted in identifying someone tied to a theft investigation.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office seeks to identify person in theft investigation
Caitlin Olson was crowned Ms. USA Ambassador in July.
First SD woman to win national pageant title turns talent into mentorship
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD)
SD lawmakers weigh in on Biden impeachment inquiry
Linda Gregory, a photographer for a Kansas high school football team, died after falling during...
Photographer dies after being injured in sideline collision at high school football game
McDonald’s announced plans to get rid of its self-serve soda machines by 2032.
McDonald’s getting rid of self-serve soda machines

Latest News

Bernhard Langer will keep playing Champions Tour as long as he's healthy
Champions Tour superstar Bernhard Langer will keep playing as long as he’s healthy
SDSU's Parker Edens advances to quarterfinals at US Mid Amateur Golf championship
Parker Edens advances to quarterfinals of US Mid Amateur before losing to former champion
USD's Bob Nielson wants to see more production from running game
Offensively, Bob Nielson’s Coyotes need better results from running game moving forward
September 13th Plays of the Week
September 13th Plays of the Week