September 13th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The reception is strong between USF’s Camden Dean and Christian Janis, as the pair connect for a 75 yard touchdown to open the game against UMary.

Duke Erickson and Lee Goos Jr. capped off their seasons at I-90 Speedway with wins and as track champions, winning the USRA B-Mods and IMCA Racesaver Sprint series respectively.

Sioux Falls Christian’s Taylor Byl went to the store and picked up a dozen kills, as she gets twelve in their win over Madison.

Ethan Larson put on a juggling act Friday night against Canton, as the defensive back makes a stabbing grab and then pulls in the ball for an interception.

And our top spot this week goes to South Dakota State’s Griffin Wilde, making the catch before navigating through traffic for the touchdown -- the game winner as the Jacks stave off Montana State.

And those are your Plays of the Week.

