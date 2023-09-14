“Sir Yacht” visiting all 50 state capitals to raise money for mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The goal: 50 state capitols in 30 days. The purpose: raise funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Joey Kinsley, also known as ‘Sir Yacht,’ is making his way to Pierre on Friday afternoon before heading to Bismark, North Dakota. Kinsley’s journey will take him from small towns, like Pierre, to big cities.

“You have places like Atlanta, Phoenix, Denver, they’re big. Then you have places like Montpelier in Vermont that has 7,500 people and Pierre. I was just in Frankfurt with 28,000 people. It’s just a big capitol building and then small houses around, that’s it. You can have more of a foot print, more of an imprint on these capitols,” said Kinsley.

His goal is to raise $50,000 for NAMI.

”There are a lot of people I know, there are a lot of people out there that are hurting. There are a lot of people going through mental health problems. There are a lot of people. There is a stigma. I want to be a voice for people that feel they can’t speak up,” said Kinsley.

This weekend, the Cleveland native is aiming for Helena, Montana, followed by Olympia, Washington. The final stop on his journey will be his home state capital of Columbus, Ohio.

