SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 14,000 square foot mural was painted by local artist Walter Portz.

In just over a week, Portz has turned the East 10th Street parking ramp from an eyesore into a work of art. View a time-lapse of the work Portz has completed so far provided by Dakota News Now.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.