Two-time champion Steve Stricker returning for Sanford International

By Mark Ovenden
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In terms of pro golfers, several familiar faces are returning to the Sanford International, including two-time champion and Wisconsin native Steve Stricker.

“We get a lot of support here. Personally, I get a lot of support here,” Stricker said. “Just thinking of winning this event and just thinking that Wisconsin is down the road, that’s not that far away. It’s always good here, seeing a lot of familiar faces and other people that I have met here throughout the years so it’s a joy to come back.”

Gates at the Minnehaha County Country Club open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday and first-round play begins around 11:00 a.m. Military members, veterans and first responders will receive free admission throughout the weekend with a valid military or first responder ID.

