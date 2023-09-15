Avera Medical Minute
#2 Dakota Valley outlasts Canton in five sets

Panthers hold off furious C-Hawk rallies
Panthers outlast C-Hawks in five sets
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota Valley Panthers, ranked second in South Dakota Class A volleyball, appeared to be in for an easy road trip north to Canton when they opened their match by scoring the first ten points of the opening set.

The C-Hawks then stormed back to win 11 of the next 12 points to get within one.

It would set the tone for the rest of the night.

After taking dropping the first two sets to Dakota Valley 25-15 and 26-24, Canton stormed back to win the next two sets 25-21 and 25-21 to force a winner-take-all fifth set that the Panthers eventually came out victorious in 15-12 to claim the match.

The Panthers improve to 5-1 on the year while the C-Hawks fall to 7-4.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

