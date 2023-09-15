Canaries skipper Mike Meyer named 2023 American Association Manager of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Canaries manager Mike Meyer has been recognized by the American Association as the league’s Manager of the Year for the 2023 season.

Meyer guided the Birds to a 52-48 record and a return to the postseason for the first time in three years. He is the first Sioux Falls manager to earn the honor since Steve Shirley in 2010.

The team’s 52 victories marked a new career-high for Meyer and a 19-win improvement from the 2022 season. The Tucson, Arizona, native joined the Canaries in 2017 after helping Laredo win an American Association title as an assistant. Meyer also previously served as the Canaries’ pitching coach, helping deliver the franchise’s first league championship in 2008.

