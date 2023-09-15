Dakota Dachshund Day is Saturday in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although no German Fest will take place this year, Dakota Dachshund Day and the dachshund races will go on.

The festival is put on by Dakota Dachshund Rescue and is full of activities for children, a costume contest and adoptable dogs.

“There is an area that you can actually adopt a dog. You adopt a little dog for a certain amount of money, and you get a goodie bag that goes with it,” said Diane Wade, President of Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

The event, which takes place Sept. 16, also will host a variety of vendors.

“Part of our day tomorrow is going to be a fun thing. We are trying to get together with any dogs that have been adopted or welcome back those of us that foster. People just meet and greet and mingle and maybe take another dog home. So, it should be a fun day. We are just trying to make a really fun fall festival day of a lot of mingling, fun, and dogs,” said board member Jane Solberg.

The event helps support dogs in need. Cassidy Cleland does artwork for Dakota Dachshund Rescue and has also helped foster the pups.

“I’ve had a lot of fosters come in with a lot of medical needs. Whether it’s a heart defect or dental, they need attention. So, these kinds of events help raise money for that. Every time I get a foster and they need something done, I’m so thankful that people donate so that this can happen for them,” said Cleland.

Dakota Dachshund Day will take place from noon until 6 p.m. at the Special Olympics Unify Center.

