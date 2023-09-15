Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jelly Roll performing in Sioux Falls in October

Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jason Bradley DeFord, better known as Jelly Roll, will be hitting the stage at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Jelly Roll is a singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his collaborations with rap artists like Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, and Tech N9ne. Earlier this year, he won three CMT Music Awards for his hit song “Son of a Sinner”.

He’s won multiple awards for “Son of a Sinner” including Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year.

Before transitioning into country music with 2023′s Whitsitt Chapel album, Jelly Roll’s music career was based in hip hop. In a 2022 interview with Loudwire Nights host, Toni Gonzalez, Jelly Roll explained the change in trajectory for his music career. The artist credits that change to learning he was expecting a daughter while incarcerated, which forced him to rethink a lot of the decisions he’d made up to that point.

Growing up in a large household, Jelly Roll was inspired by many different genres of music and was always interested in creating within as many of those genres as possible.

On May 9, 2022, Jelly Roll scored his first No. 1 on rock radio with his song “Dead Man Walking”. In January 2023, he scored his first No. 1 song on country radio with the track “Son of a Sinner”, co-written with David Ray Stevens.

His latest hit single “Save Me” is a feature with another up-and-comer in country music: Lainey Wilson and can be heard on his album “Whitsitt Chapel”.

Tickets for his October 28th show in Sioux Falls go on sale to the general public on September 22nd at 10AM CST.

Fans can gain access to early access tickets through the venue’s presale, using code FAVOR. The presale tickets will be available for purchase on September 21st from 10AM CST until 10PM CST.

Early access tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. General on sale tickets will be available both online and in-person.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Ambulance generic
Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
LISTEN: 911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s
LISTEN: 911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s

Latest News

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Lincoln vs. Harrisburg football game
OYO Fall Yard Prep
OYO: Fall Yard Prep
Dakota Valley volleyball celebrates a point during their five set win at Canton
#2 Dakota Valley holds off Canton
Vermillion battles West Central in boys prep soccer
Vermillion rolls at West Central