Jelly Roll performing in Sioux Falls in October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jason Bradley DeFord, better known as Jelly Roll, will be hitting the stage at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 28.

Jelly Roll is a singer, rapper, and songwriter known for his collaborations with rap artists like Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, and Tech N9ne. Earlier this year, he won three CMT Music Awards for his hit song “Son of a Sinner”.

He’s won multiple awards for “Son of a Sinner” including Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year.

Before transitioning into country music with 2023′s Whitsitt Chapel album, Jelly Roll’s music career was based in hip hop. In a 2022 interview with Loudwire Nights host, Toni Gonzalez, Jelly Roll explained the change in trajectory for his music career. The artist credits that change to learning he was expecting a daughter while incarcerated, which forced him to rethink a lot of the decisions he’d made up to that point.

Growing up in a large household, Jelly Roll was inspired by many different genres of music and was always interested in creating within as many of those genres as possible.

On May 9, 2022, Jelly Roll scored his first No. 1 on rock radio with his song “Dead Man Walking”. In January 2023, he scored his first No. 1 song on country radio with the track “Son of a Sinner”, co-written with David Ray Stevens.

His latest hit single “Save Me” is a feature with another up-and-comer in country music: Lainey Wilson and can be heard on his album “Whitsitt Chapel”.

Tickets for his October 28th show in Sioux Falls go on sale to the general public on September 22nd at 10AM CST.

Fans can gain access to early access tickets through the venue’s presale, using code FAVOR. The presale tickets will be available for purchase on September 21st from 10AM CST until 10PM CST.

Early access tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster. General on sale tickets will be available both online and in-person.

