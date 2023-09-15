Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah begins Friday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday night’s sunset marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, and Rosh Hashanah is a holiday of great importance in the community.

The holiday is a time of both rejoicing and self-reflection. Traditionally, pomegranates are eaten for the holiday.

“A pomegranate is packed with seeds. The idea is that, sometimes, we have to remember that despite what it may look like externally, when we dig a little deeper in ourselves, we’re all packed with goodness and kindness. We’re packed with a tremendous amount of good deeds. That’s what we want God to see about us when we stand before him at the New Year, and that’s what we want you and I to know about ourselves at this time of the year,” said Chabad Jewish Center Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz.

The holiday celebrates creation. Specifically, the creation of the first humans.

Other symbolic items used during the holiday include a horn to inspire people to turn to God and an apple dipped in honey.

“We blow the Shofar, which is a ram’s horn. This is the central item of the holiday to ring in the New Year. We dip an apple in honey to symbolize having a sweet year. The typical wish for Rosh Hashanah is have a happy and healthy, sweet new year,” said Alperowitz.

The Jewish Center of South Dakota is hosting services throughout the weekend.

Rosh Hashanah ends Sunday evening.

