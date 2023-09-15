Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah begins Friday night

Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah begins Friday night
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friday night’s sunset marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, and Rosh Hashanah is a holiday of great importance in the community.

The holiday is a time of both rejoicing and self-reflection. Traditionally, pomegranates are eaten for the holiday.

“A pomegranate is packed with seeds. The idea is that, sometimes, we have to remember that despite what it may look like externally, when we dig a little deeper in ourselves, we’re all packed with goodness and kindness. We’re packed with a tremendous amount of good deeds. That’s what we want God to see about us when we stand before him at the New Year, and that’s what we want you and I to know about ourselves at this time of the year,” said Chabad Jewish Center Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz.

The holiday celebrates creation. Specifically, the creation of the first humans.

Other symbolic items used during the holiday include a horn to inspire people to turn to God and an apple dipped in honey.

“We blow the Shofar, which is a ram’s horn. This is the central item of the holiday to ring in the New Year. We dip an apple in honey to symbolize having a sweet year. The typical wish for Rosh Hashanah is have a happy and healthy, sweet new year,” said Alperowitz.

The Jewish Center of South Dakota is hosting services throughout the weekend.

Rosh Hashanah ends Sunday evening.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Ambulance generic
Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
Her sister says Sharon Biscardi (right) has dementia, and she thinks she's still much...
South Dakota furniture store owner foils multi-state scam that targeted woman with dementia
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says

Latest News

The festival is put on by Dakota Dachshund Rescue and is full of activities for children, a...
Dakota Dachshund Day is Saturday in Sioux Falls
Dakota Dachshund Day is Saturday in Sioux Falls
Dakota Dachshund Day is Saturday in Sioux Falls
Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah begins Friday night
Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah begins Friday night
In this photo released by the Roscosmos space corporation, cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, center,...
One American, two Russians blast off in Russian capsule to International Space Station