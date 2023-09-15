Minnehaha Country Club gears up for Sanford International
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Course Superintendent David Swift spoke with Sports Director Mark Ovenden about how the Minnehaha County Country Club has been preparing the course for the 6th year of the tournament.
Swift spoke about weather issues in previous years and how this weekend’s forecast is looking to be a perfect weekend for golf.
