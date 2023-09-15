Morning Showers, Afternoon Sunshine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re continuing to track showers and some isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. Any rain we have out there right now should be wrapped up by mid to late morning. The clouds will break after that and we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with maybe a couple 80s out west. Some haze or wildfire smoke could move in briefly this afternoon, but it should clear out quickly this evening.

We have a fantastic weekend on tap around the region! Any smoke should be gone, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, and the temperatures are going to be great. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s with mid to upper 70s around on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking terrific!

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll stay dry for the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some slight rain chances will move in for the end of the week with some slightly cooler air. Highs will fall into the 70s by then.

