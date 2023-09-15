Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Morning Showers, Afternoon Sunshine

Sunny and Warm this Weekend
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re continuing to track showers and some isolated thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. Any rain we have out there right now should be wrapped up by mid to late morning. The clouds will break after that and we’ll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with maybe a couple 80s out west. Some haze or wildfire smoke could move in briefly this afternoon, but it should clear out quickly this evening.

We have a fantastic weekend on tap around the region! Any smoke should be gone, we’ll have plenty of sunshine, and the temperatures are going to be great. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s with mid to upper 70s around on Sunday. If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, the weather is looking terrific!

Looking ahead to next week, we’ll stay dry for the first half of next week with highs in the low to mid 80s. Some slight rain chances will move in for the end of the week with some slightly cooler air. Highs will fall into the 70s by then.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona...
‘Kevin Cram died a hero’ - Police officer fatally shot in Algona, IA
Ambulance generic
Brookings County man dies from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
LISTEN: 911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s
LISTEN: 911 call released after racial profiling incident at Denny’s

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Tracking Showers and Isolated Storms
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Phil Schreck's Thursday Night Weather Update
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Thursday Team Weather
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast