Multiple crews respond to grass fire near Canistota

CANISTOTA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, a grass fire was reported near 264th Street and 453rd Avenue, approximately 10 miles east of Canistota.

Crews from Canistota, Humboldt, Hartford, Parker, and Sioux Falls responded to the fire.

There were several homes nearby but crews were able to keep the homes from being damaged.

”I was working from home, I started smelling smoke, decided that I should see what was happening. Walked out to my kitchen, noticed that my windows were covered in smoke, and I went outside and noticed that my front yard was on fire, and I decided at that time I should call 911,” said resident Christa Bartman. “After I called 911, the first responders were here immediately. So thankful for them for pretty much saving my house by the looks of it.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, crews were on the scene until about 5:00 p.m.

