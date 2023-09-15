Navigator issues statement indicating operations in South Dakota on pause
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the PUC denied its permit application to build a CO2 pipeline, Navigator released a statement Thursday that indicated operations in South Dakota would be paused while they work to build a more collaborative plan with landowners.
More information is expected in the coming days, stay with Dakota News Now for continued coverage of this developing story.
