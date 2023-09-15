Avera Medical Minute
Navigator issues statement indicating operations in South Dakota on pause

The South Dakota PUC denied the permit application for Navigator CO2's proposed carbon dioxide...
The South Dakota PUC denied the permit application for Navigator CO2's proposed carbon dioxide pipeline on Sept 6.(Submitted)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the PUC denied its permit application to build a CO2 pipeline, Navigator released a statement Thursday that indicated operations in South Dakota would be paused while they work to build a more collaborative plan with landowners.

More information is expected in the coming days, stay with Dakota News Now for continued coverage of this developing story.

