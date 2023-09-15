Navigator issues statement indicating operations in South Dakota on pause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A week after the PUC denied its permit application to build a CO2 pipeline, Navigator released a statement Thursday that indicated operations in South Dakota would be paused while they work to build a more collaborative plan with landowners.

As we are evaluating the next steps of permitting in South Dakota, we have paused some of our right of way work in certain areas, like South Dakota and some parts of Iowa, which has meant releasing a few of the land agent contract teams working on behalf of the project. The remaining land teams will be reallocated to ensure coverage across the footprint and continued conversations with landowners. Navigator remains committed to project development in a collaborative fashion, and is continuing to work towards that goal.

More information is expected in the coming days

