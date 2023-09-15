Avera Medical Minute
Office Depot to cut one-third of staff company-wide, Sioux Falls location affected

Office Depot logo
Office Depot logo(PRNewswire)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Office Depot is in the midst of a massive restructuring.

According to CNBC, the office supply retailer has plans to cut 13,100 jobs nationwide and close certain retail stores by the end of the year in order to cut costs.

Dakota News Now has learned that employees of the Office Depot on West 41st Street in Sioux Falls have been notified of layoffs beginning at that location next month.

It is unclear if the Sioux Falls location intends to close down, Office Depot has not yet identified which stores could potentially close.

Dakota News Now has reached out to Office Depot’s corporate office for additional details.

