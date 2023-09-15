Avera Medical Minute
One arrested in connection to Parker homecoming explosive threat

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation is underway in Turner County after the sheriff’s office was made aware of a threat to the Parker School.

According to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, an individual allegedly threatened to throw an explosive device at the homecoming parade.

Currently, one person is detained in connection with the threat and the Sheriff’s Office believes there is no threat to the public at this time.

