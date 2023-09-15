Avera Medical Minute
OYO: Fall Yard Prep

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron are discussing how to get your yard ready for fall. Today, they go over how to transplant, divide, and move your perennials.

The first thing you want to do is water the ground around the plant to make it easier to dig out the perennial and divide it. Once you’ve dug up the plant, you can then break it apart to move it to a different location.

